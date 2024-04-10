DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Wednesday, April 10th
Doors 7pm
ADV $18 | DOS $20
21+
--SHEER MAG--Coming on like a soulful yet unholy amalgam of The Mekons, Thin Lizzy, The Jackosn 5, and MC5, Pennsylvania's Sheer Mag distill big '70s riffs and garage punk attitude into a hook-fill...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.