Bubble Pon Di Bed - UNIIQU3, Thai Chi Rosè, Charly Gynn Remix

Mercury in Reggaeton

SILO Brooklyn
Fri, 29 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Mercury in Reggaeton is the ultimate perreo experience – a heart-pounding, rebellious response to when Mercury retrogrades. But what happens when the retrograde coincides with New Year's? We're bringing you our wildest and most exhilarating party yet!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DL Presents

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

