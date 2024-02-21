Top track

Pet Rock

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

L'Rain

Milton Court Concert Hall
Wed, 21 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pet Rock
Got a code?

Event information

L'Rain @ The Barbican

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by FORM.

Lineup

L'Rain

Venue

Milton Court Concert Hall

Silk St, London EC2Y 9BH, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
608 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.