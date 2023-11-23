Top track

The Halfway Kid - Last Night

The Remedy: The Halfway Kid

Signature Brew Haggerston
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

It's a joy to have The Halfway Kid play The Remedy.

His debut album 'If I Don't Come Home (Go To My House And Burn My Things)' is a beautiful, mesmerising experience. He draws you in with his intimate, relaxed style with echoes of Elliot Smith and Bob Dyl...

Presented by InFireworks.

Lineup

The Halfway Kid

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

