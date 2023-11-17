Top track

Afefe Iku - Mirror Dance

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La 80

PAMELA
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Afefe Iku - Mirror Dance
Got a code?

About

La 80 is back for its 8th edition to warm your hearts with a line-up that will for sure make your feet hurt.

This time around, hosted by the talented and infamous choreographer/dancer Nicolas Huchard. Save the date and get ready for a full immersive exper...

Présenté par le Pamela.

Venue

PAMELA

62 Rue Mazarine, 75006 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.