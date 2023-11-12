DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SABOTAGE takeover LINEA
Join us on Sunday, November 12th
🕣 3pm - 9pm
Lovin Duo
Erika Gueli
U.Nico
Lvca
Tsura
Drinks by BEVA CAN
#lineamilano
→ LARGO CAIROLI, METRO CAIROLI M1 - MILAN
Questo è un evento 18+...
