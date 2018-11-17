Top track

MIMAA - Amore

mimaa et tangomotán

Théâtre Jean-Vilar
17 Nov - 18 Nov
GigsVitry-sur-Seine
From €9.18

About

Composé de quatre musiciens, Tangomotán propose un tango dépoussiéré, fougueux et généreux. Le groupe, qui a accompagné Sanseverino en tournée, nous offre une musique acoustique mêlant habilement violon, bandonéon, piano, contrebasse et sonorités plus élec...

Présenté par Théâtre Jean Vilar.
Lineup

Mimaa

Venue

Théâtre Jean-Vilar

1 Place Jean Vilar, 94400 Vitry-sur-Seine, France
Doors open8:00 pm

