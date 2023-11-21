DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hailed by Radio 1 as, "new era leaders in this Indie genre" Mid Nite Life perform their first headline London show to coincide with the release of their latest single 'Creeping'.
The Indie Dance band will be bringing their fusion of Rock, Rave and Hip Hop...
