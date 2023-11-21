Top track

Creeping single launch party

Sebright Arms
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:30 pm
£8.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Hailed by Radio 1 as, "new era leaders in this Indie genre" Mid Nite Life perform their first headline London show to coincide with the release of their latest single 'Creeping'.

The Indie Dance band will be bringing their fusion of Rock, Rave and Hip Hop...

LB Music
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

