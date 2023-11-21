Top track

Il Caffè e Le Rose (Remix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Bluebeaters

Locomotiv Club
Tue, 21 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsBologna
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Il Caffè e Le Rose (Remix)
Got a code?

About

The Bluebeaters questo inverno tornano nei principali club italiani con il loro NON SENTO PIÙ Tour !

Tutte le età

Presentato da Kashmir Music.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The bluebeaters

Venue

Locomotiv Club

Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.