Diana vs Donna *A Diana Ross & Donna Summer party*

C'mon Everybody
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:30 pm
PartyNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

It's the diva showdown of the century—"The Boss" herself Diana Ross vs. the original Bad Girl, Donna Summer. Fortunately, neither queen will be in attendance at this dance party, which means you get to switch sides every three minutes—or eight for when "I...

Presented by C’mon Everybody.
Lineup

The Illustrious Blacks

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

