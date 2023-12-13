DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Liana Flores // Alice Boyd

Next Door Records
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.22
About

Liana Flores is an English-Brazilian singer-songwriter influenced by bossa nova, 60s folk and the Romantic poets, calling to mind artists such as Vashti Bunyan and Astrud Gilberto. She aims to open a window to the sublime in the everyday, exploring simplic...

Presented by Next Door Records.

Lineup

Liana Flores, Alice Boyd

Venue

Next Door Records

304 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

