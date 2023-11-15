DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Metropolis Music and Amazing Grace present NOCTURNE, a new immersive live experience at one of London’s most popular venues. NOCTURNE promises to bring you the best in R&B, Soul and Rap from our growing scene, and showcase the vast array of talent the city...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.