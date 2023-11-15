Top track

Meron T, Sey G - Hunny

Metropolis Music: NOCTURNE

Amazing Grace
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Free

About

Metropolis Music and Amazing Grace present NOCTURNE, a new immersive live experience at one of London’s most popular venues. NOCTURNE promises to bring you the best in R&B, Soul and Rap from our growing scene, and showcase the vast array of talent the city...

Presented by Amazing Grace.

Lineup

Meron T, Svetlana, Txrner

Venue

Amazing Grace

St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

