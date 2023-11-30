DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Atomic Bomb Audition, Diminished Men, & more!

Kilowatt
Thu, 30 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Atomic Bomb Audition https://theatomicbombaudition.bandcamp.com/

Diminished Men https://diminishedmen.bandcamp.com

Foreign Domestic https://zacharyjameswatkins.bandcamp.com

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Kilowatt.

Lineup

The Atomic Bomb Audition, Diminished Men

Venue

Kilowatt

3160 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

