Jeune Mort

La Boule Noire
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€20.50
About

Retrouvez Jeune Mort, rappeur de la 75eme Session, le vendredi 1er decembre 2023 à la Boule Noire pour son premier concert en tête d’affiche à Paris.

Il en profitera pour présenter son nouvel EP à paraître tres prochainement.

Rimes tranchantes et textes...

Tout public
Présenté par 75eme Session et Hooh

Lineup

Jeune Mort

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

