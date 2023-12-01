DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Retrouvez Jeune Mort, rappeur de la 75eme Session, le vendredi 1er decembre 2023 à la Boule Noire pour son premier concert en tête d’affiche à Paris.
Il en profitera pour présenter son nouvel EP à paraître tres prochainement.
Rimes tranchantes et textes...
