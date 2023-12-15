Top track

Bollywood Night: Dance Party

Ember Music Hall
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsRichmond
From $14.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bollywood Night: A Dance Party
Dj Geeta, Dj Rutu, and Live Dhol Player

Get ready for the most epic Bollywood bash in Richmond! Join us at Ember Music Hall on Friday, December 15th, for an electrifying night of non-stop dancing to the hottest Bollywo...

Presented by LXGRP.

Lineup

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

