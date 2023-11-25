Top track

Bad Bunny - MIA (feat. Drake)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Reggaeton party sur les toits de Paris

Tout Le Monde en Parle
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bad Bunny - MIA (feat. Drake)
Got a code?

About

Les absents auront tort…

/// Musique mixée par nos DJs guests REGGAETON

(Hip Hop Old School & New School, RnB, Latino, Reggaeton,Carribean Hits…)

/// LE TOUT LE MONDE EN PARLE est un superbe spot sur les toits de Paris…

Terrasse couverte végétalisée et...

Présenté par Tout le monde en parle

Lineup

DJ Alkior

Venue

Tout Le Monde en Parle

4 Rue Du Départ, 75015 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.