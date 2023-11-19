DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Portääl Presents: Florenzo Hiäät with guests

Peckham Audio
Sun, 19 Nov, 7:30 pm
DJLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Portääl is very glad to present its first London edition at a unique place such as the Peckham Audio in the South side with some unique International guests.

Sunday 19th of November. Let the Odyssey begin.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Katoff

Venue

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.