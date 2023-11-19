DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Portääl is very glad to present its first London edition at a unique place such as the Peckham Audio in the South side with some unique International guests.
Sunday 19th of November. Let the Odyssey begin.
This is an 18+ event
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.