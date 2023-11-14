Top track

SOFT PLAY - Punk's Dead

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SOFT PLAY - Matinee Show

Whereelse?
Tue, 14 Nov, 4:45 pm
GigsMargate
£28.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

SOFT PLAY - Punk's Dead
Got a code?

About

SOFT PLAY (fka Slaves) Matinee Show

This is an all ages event (U16s to be accompanied).
Presented by Awkwardness Happening.

Lineup

Soft Play

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open4:45 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.