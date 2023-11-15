DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Karaoke avec Isaak Dssx

Le Food Society Paris
Wed, 15 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

On va danser et chanter tou·te·s ensemble avec Isaak Dssx !

Entre amis, en famille ou en couple, on vous attend nombreux à partir de 21h

Entrée libre

Pour s'y rendre

Metro ligne 13 : Gaîté

Métro ligne 4, 6 et 12 : Montparnasse-Bienvenüe

Bus ligne 28,...

All ages
Présenté par Food Society Paris.

Venue

Le Food Society Paris

68 Avenue Du Maine, 75014 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.