Orchestrina di Molto Agevole _ Concerto di Natale

ARCI Bellezza
Sat, 23 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50
About

ORCHESTRINA DI MOLTO AGEVOLE

Il Concerto di Natale del Bellezza

MILANO _ CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA

Sabato 23 Dicembre 2023 | H.21

Ti ricordiamo che questo evento è riservato ai titolari di tessera ARCI.

Per iscriverti, visita il sito: https://www.arcibel...

Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy

Doors open9:00 pm

