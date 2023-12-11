DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

I'M NOT THERE

Farr's Dalston
Mon, 11 Dec, 7:30 pm
FilmLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Inspired by the music and the many lives of Bob Dylan, weaves together tall tales worthy of one of rock’s most revered and inscrutable figures. Six different actors embody facets of the singer-songwriter’s character: Christian Bale, Richard Gere, Heath Led...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.

Farr's Dalston

17-19 Dalston Ln, London E8 3DF, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

