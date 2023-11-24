Top track

Vasco Rossi - Vita spericolata

Dietro le quinte di "Bollicine", 40 anni dopo

Est Bar
Fri, 24 Nov, 4:00 pm
TalkMilano
About

CAROSELLO FEST: DIETRO LE QUINTE DI 'BOLLICINE', 40 ANNI DOPO

Il 24 novembre Carosello Records festeggia i 40 anni dell’album-capolavoro “Bollicine” di Vasco Rossi con la pubblicazione di “Bollicine – 40° RPlay Special Edition” e uno speciale incontro con...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Carosello Records in collaborazione con Est Radio
Venue

Est Bar

Via Tortona 12, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open4:00 pm

