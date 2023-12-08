Top track

Space Afrika - Rings (feat. guest)

Space Afrika

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£19.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sound Unwrapped Artists in Residence and pioneering producers, composers and visual artists, Space Afrika, return to Kings Place for an exclusive headline show as part of Luminate.

Producers, contemporary composers, visual artists, performers and NTS Radi...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Kings Place.

Lineup

Venue

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

