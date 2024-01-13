DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pol Calvo

Sala Clamores
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 5:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€14.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ganador de La Voz Kids España 2022, Pol Calvo, cantante y compositor, se estrena ofreciéndonos su primer concierto propio en la Sala Clamores.

Aquel niño que ganó La Voz Kids España 2022 como integrante del equipo de Pablo López, ahora tiene 17 años y cue...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Pol Calvo

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open5:30 pm

