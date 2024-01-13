DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ganador de La Voz Kids España 2022, Pol Calvo, cantante y compositor, se estrena ofreciéndonos su primer concierto propio en la Sala Clamores.
Aquel niño que ganó La Voz Kids España 2022 como integrante del equipo de Pablo López, ahora tiene 17 años y cue...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.