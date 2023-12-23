DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tsunami Vibes
Sab 23.12 // 𝙏𝙨𝙪𝙣𝙖𝙢𝙞 𝙑𝙞𝙗𝙚𝙨 🌊 📌
la migliore musica dal vivo della scena underground nazionale ed internazionale torna ad Officine Utopia.
Line Up
⚠️ l'ingresso è severamente vietato ai minori di...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.