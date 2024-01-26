Top track

Dlina Volny - Do It

Dlina Volny + Jennifer Touch

Supersonic Records
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DLINA VOLNY (post-punk / dark disco - Vilnius, LTU)

JENNIFER TOUCH (Post-wave-cold-pop-acid-romance - Berlin, ALL)

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Jennifer Touch, Dlina Volny

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

