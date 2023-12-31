DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NYE Studio 54 Rooftop Hop w/ Tony & the Kiki, Special Secret Band, Rat Motel & More!

Our Wicked Lady
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:00 pm
PartyNew York
About

Join us on New Years Eve for Our Wicked Lady's epic Studio 54 Rooftop Hop!

Doors 8pm
Bands at 9pm
Featuring performances by:
Tony and the Kiki
SPECIAL SECRET BAND TBA
& Rat Motel

Followed by a disco dance party at midnight with DJ's NiteOWL & B...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Our Wicked Lady LLC.
Lineup

Rat Motel, Tony & The Kiki, DJ NiteOwl

Venue

Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

