Join us on New Years Eve for Our Wicked Lady's epic Studio 54 Rooftop Hop!
Doors 8pm
Bands at 9pm
Featuring performances by:
Tony and the Kiki
SPECIAL SECRET BAND TBA
& Rat Motel
Followed by a disco dance party at midnight with DJ's NiteOWL & B...
