DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Certe Notti Magiche - 90s Hey girls, hey boys!

Latteria Molloy
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyBrescia
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hey girls, hey boys!

💿 𝗖𝗘𝗥𝗧𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗧𝗜 𝗠𝗔𝗚𝗜𝗖𝗛𝗘 📀 è l'ombelico del mondo, il battito animale di una tribù che balla urlando contro il cielo. E’ il nuovo party per rivivere in una notte tutto il meglio degli anni 90 💥 ...H͟E͟R͟E͟ ͟W͟E͟ ͟G͟O͟...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Latteria Molloy.

Lineup

Venue

Latteria Molloy

Via Marziale Ducos, 25124 Brescia BS, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.