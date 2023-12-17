DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Stoned at the Jukebox

Judson & Moore Distillery
Sun, 17 Dec, 4:00 pm
$10 ticket + taxes & fees

Stoned at the Jukebox is a monthly country party hosted by Reilly Downes & Cody Messick. Come by for happening DJ sets, a small market, and live sets from dance-worthy bands.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Judson & Moore Distillery

Judson & Moore Distillery

3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

