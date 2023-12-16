DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Laboratorio creativo di ghirlande w/Nuvola Studio

Tamara concept store
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 am
WorkshopRoma
€65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Nuvola Studio è nato dal desiderio di creare romantiche sculture durevoli nel tempo, svolazzanti, leggere ed impalpabili.

Il laboratorio creativo avrà come tema la ghirlanda di Natale, realizzata insieme ai partecipanti su una base già preparata da Nuvola...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Romadiffusa.

Venue

Tamara concept store

Via Felice Giordano 5, 00197 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.