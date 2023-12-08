Top track

Depeche Mode - Personal Jesus

Depeche Mode X Underground {2 Floor Dance Party}

Grand Star Jazz Club
Fri, 8 Dec, 9:30 pm
PartyHollywood
$11.33

About

DEPECHE MODE x UNDERGROUND DANCE PARTY

We celebrate DEPECHE MODE DAY early and pre-party before their upcoming show!

U﻿NDERGROUND - Often Imitated, Never Duplicated.

*﻿*2 FLOORS**

*Please note DM is NOT performing* We are paying tribute to one of our...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Club Underground.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Grand Star Jazz Club

943 North Broadway, Los Angeles, California 90012, United States
Doors open9:30 pm

