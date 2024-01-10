Top track

Reg Bloor, Randy Randall Ensemble, Coyotes On Peyote

Zebulon
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Free

About

Having spent decades touring the world as a member of Glenn Branca's Ensemble, Bloor also began blazing solo in 2014, and herself has influenced generations of experimental guitarists in NYC. Live she c...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

Reg Bloor, Randy Randall, Coyotes on Peyote

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

