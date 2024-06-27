Top track

The Garden - Egg

The Garden

Trabendo
Thu, 27 Jun 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€23.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super! présente

The Garden en concert exceptionnel le 27 juin 2024 au Trabendo

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

The Garden

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:00 pm

