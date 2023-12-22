Top track

A WAPPY Christmas

The Old Queens Head
Fri, 22 Dec, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
£5

About

Now get your boots and your coat for this WAPPY Christmas...

Join the naughty list with us as we’re celebrate the holidays the only way we know how; a massive party, dedicated the biggest and baddest festive hip hop bangers.

This is an 20+ event (Photo I.D. required).
Presented by The Old Queens Head.

Lineup

Venue

The Old Queens Head

44 Essex Rd, London N1 8LN
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends2:00 pm
250 capacity

