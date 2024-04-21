DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

First To Eleven / Daytona Beach 2000

Cobra Lounge
Sun, 21 Apr 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Riot Fest presents...

First To Eleven
Daytona Beach 2000
Brooke Surgener

All Ages
Riot Fest presents...
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Brooke Surgener, Daytona Beach 2000, First to Eleven

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.