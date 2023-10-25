DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Amleto

Teatro Ferrara Off
Wed, 25 Oct, 9:00 pm
TheatreFerrara
From €7
About

L’Amleto di CollettivO CineticO é un meccanismo letale.
La scena é spazio preparato ad ospitare aleatorietà e inevitabilità in un limbo costante tra ironia e tragedia.
Presentato da Ferrara Off APS.
Venue

Teatro Ferrara Off

Viale Alfonso I D'este 13, 44121 Ferrara Ferrara, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

