Brixton Hill Studios 10th Birthday Party

Windmill Brixton
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:30 pm
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Celebrating 10 years of music making and supporting the local music community, [Brixton Hill Studios](https://brixtonhillstudios.com) have decided to have a party to celebrate at our favourite venue, The Windmill. All your favourite Brixton Hill Studios pals will be there and there will Read more

The Early Mornings, othrwld

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

