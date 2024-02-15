Top track

Roy Woods

HERE at Outernet
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£25.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Roy Woods performs at HERE

This is an 14+ (14s – 16s with an adult 18+, everyone in attendance to have photo ID) event

Presented by AEG.

Lineup

Roy Woods

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

