Got a code?

Linkoln Park | Tributo a Linkin Park

SALA APOLO
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Regresamos más fuerte que nunca para continuar manteniendo vivo el legado de Linkin Park en nuestro país, presentando la mayor gira que hemos hecho hasta la fecha.

Tras el 20 aniversario del aclamado Meteora, dedicamos este tour a rendir homenaje al segun Read more

Organizado por Linkoln Park Tributo.

Venue

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

