in the loft: Afriquoi (Live) - 2nd Date Added!

Night Tales Loft
Sun, 26 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

*2ND DATE ADDED*

The wonderful Afriquoi bring their live show to NT's Loft for a second date on November 26th.

Tickets on-sale Friday Oct 20th at 10AM

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.

Presented by Night Tales Loft.

Lineup

Afriquoi

Venue

Night Tales Loft

207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
350 capacity

