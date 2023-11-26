DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
*2ND DATE ADDED*
The wonderful Afriquoi bring their live show to NT's Loft for a second date on November 26th.
Tickets on-sale Friday Oct 20th at 10AM
This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
