DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Discover the sounds of rock superstars WITCH in a guided tour through their mud-hut village formation to superstardom in the politically turbulent Zambia of the 70s, eventual re-discovery by contemporary music fans. WITCH: We Intend to Cause Havoc is a vib
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.