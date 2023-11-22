DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WITCH: 'We Intend to Cause Havoc' Doc Screening

East Street Tap
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:30 pm
FilmBrighton
Discover the sounds of rock superstars WITCH in a guided tour through their mud-hut village formation to superstardom in the politically turbulent Zambia of the 70s, eventual re-discovery by contemporary music fans. WITCH: We Intend to Cause Havoc is a vib

Presented by Acid Box & Stay Sick
East Street Tap

74 East St, Brighton BN1 1NF, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

