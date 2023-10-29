Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pudding Club, Musique Chienne, Jazz Lambaux, Mice in the Loft

Purgatory
Sun, 29 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$9.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come one … come all to this amazing show! 🎤🎪The very famous Musique Chienne and Jazz Lambaux have crossed the Atlantic Ocean for your very own listening pleasure 🎼📣 followed by Mice in the Loft and Pudding Club: sonic and mechanical wonders like you’ve Read more

Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

Musique Chienne, Jazz Lambaux

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

