The Muffulettas

Hotel Congress Plaza
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$7.21
About

Friday, November 3rd

Doors 7pm | Advance $5 | DOS $10

21+

Muffulettas: Tucson band featuring funky vocal music based around artists like Dr. John, and The Meters.

Presented by Hotel Congress.

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

