Kiko Franco (Presented by Forest Döwn Under)

Somewhere Nowhere NYC
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:30 pm
DJNew York
From $135.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

On Friday, December 8th, Forest Döwn Under presents Kiko Franco with support by Milö, Coco Noel, and Chris Moore at Somewhere Nowhere NYC.

To purchase a VIP Table: www.sevenrooms.com/events/somewherenowhere

This is a 21+ event (Valid Government issued ID required).
Presented by Somewhere Nowhere.

Kiko Franco

Somewhere Nowhere NYC

112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Doors open11:30 pm

