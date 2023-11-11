Top track

Le Feste Antonacci - BASSLINE

Le Feste Antonacci

Officina MECA APS
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsFerrara
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Sabato 11 Novembre arrivano a Officina MECA Le Feste Antonacci, due musicisti e produttori italiani che, dopo essere volati in Francia, scrivono brani senza filtro, intuitivi, roba che emerge dal subconscio dopo interminabili semi-mistiche sessioni di groo Read more

Presentato da Ass. Officina Meca APS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Le Feste Antonacci

Venue

Officina MECA APS

Viale Cavour, 189, 44122 Ferrara FE, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

