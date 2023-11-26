DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sunday Jazz at The Old Blue Last

The Old Blue Last
Sun, 26 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We invite you to a matinee of jazz downstairs in the pub with Miles Lavelle Golding & The Skovilles. Free entry with music swinging from 6-9pm.

This free ticket does not guarantee entry - please arrive in good time.

Ticket Type: Free Entry (Does not guar

Presented by The Old Blue Last.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

