Solar

Sandra Monfort

Heliogàbal
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€12.86

Aquest 2023 ve fort amb el seu ansiat segon àlbum titulat La Mona (Hidden Track, 2023). Ofereix una evolució sonora rotunda que reafirma la seva capacitat de transformació. Una exploració del terreny on convergeixen música folklòrica i el pop dels 80s. Un...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Heliogabal

Sandra Monfort

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

