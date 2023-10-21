DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boom Cha Finest

Mercato Sonato
Sat, 21 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsBologna
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Cinque musicisti per una lunga serata tra Hip Hop e Beatbox!

Con noi:

DJ Lugi

Dhap [Beatbox]

Dank [Freestyle]

Proto Khay [Beatbox / Scratch]

Jeko Maximoto [Drum machine / Beatmaking]

Bainmass [Basso]

Ingresso gratuito.

Vi ricordiamo che, Read more

Presentato da Senzaspine A.P.S..

Lineup

Venue

Mercato Sonato

Via Giuseppe Tartini, 3, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.