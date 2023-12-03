DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Stand Up Beginners Course Showcase

The Bill Murray
Sun, 3 Dec, 12:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come and support brand new stand-ups doing their first ever gig after taking our stand up course tutored by Dec Munro.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open11:30 am

