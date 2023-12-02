DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cookin' Groove

Cadavra
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

El próximo sábado 2 de diciembre, Cooking Groove vuelve a la carga. Y en esta ocasión lo hacemos con más fuerza e ilusión que nunca, ya que queremos presentaros un bonito amalgama de arte local en todas sus formas.

Para su representación visual, tendremos...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.

Lineup

1
TEEMON & POOMBA, Rams, Kiko Barba and 1 more

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

