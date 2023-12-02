DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
El próximo sábado 2 de diciembre, Cooking Groove vuelve a la carga. Y en esta ocasión lo hacemos con más fuerza e ilusión que nunca, ya que queremos presentaros un bonito amalgama de arte local en todas sus formas.
Para su representación visual, tendremos...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.